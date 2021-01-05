 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 4,729 new cases of COVID-19; tests performed in past 24 hours - 31,022

digi24.ro
covid-19

A number of 4,729 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the past 24 hours, following 31,022 tests conducted nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says GCS.

As of Tuesday, 648,288 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 581,856 people were declared cured.

At the national level, 4,868,383 tests have been processed to date. Of these, 31,022 were performed in the past 24 hours - 18,458 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 12,564 upon request.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.