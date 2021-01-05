GCS: 4,729 new cases of COVID-19; tests performed in past 24 hours - 31,022

A number of 4,729 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the past 24 hours, following 31,022 tests conducted nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says GCS.

As of Tuesday, 648,288 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 581,856 people were declared cured.

At the national level, 4,868,383 tests have been processed to date. Of these, 31,022 were performed in the past 24 hours - 18,458 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 12,564 upon request.