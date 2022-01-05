GCS: 4,893 new COVID-19 cases; more than 64,000 tests carried out in 24hrs

A number of 4,893 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 64,000 tests carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, Agerpres reports.

Of the 4,893 new cases, 276 were recorded among re-infected patients, who tested positive after more than 180 days since the first infection.As of Wednesday, 1,821,849 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus had been recorded in Romania, of which 12,021 were recorded among re-infected patients, who tested positive after more than 180 days since the first infection.According to the GCS, 1,749,204 patients were declared cured.Nationwide, 11,115,268 RT-PCR tests and 6,171,713 rapid antigen tests have been processed.In the past 24 hours, 20,887 RT-PCR tests were performed (9,947 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,940 upon request) and 43,759 rapid antigen tests.Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 459 people were reconfirmed to be positive.