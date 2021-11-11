GCS: 5,416 new cases of COVID-19; almost 52,000 tests performed in 24hrs

A number of 5,416 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with almost 52,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday.

As of Thursday, 1,730,433 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus had been recorded in Romania, of which 9,508 were reinfected patients, who tested positive after more than 180 days following their first infection. According to the GCS, 1,542,661 patients were declared cured.

To date, 10,493,777 RT-PCR tests and 4,823,573 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.In the past 24 hours, 17,114 RT-PCR tests were performed (9,748 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,366 upon request) and 34,705 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 881 people were reconfirmed to be positive.

As many as 16,588 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, including 24 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.



According to GCS, out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 1,772 patients, including 24 children, are in intensive care.



In Romania, 97,289 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 15,397 are in institutional isolation.



Also, 63,874 people are in quarantine at home and 69 in institutional quarantine.



In the last 24 hours, 3,471 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 309 to the 0800 800 358 toll-fee COVID-19 info line.

The incidence of COVID-19 cases reported for 14 days is higher than 6 per thousand inhabitants in 132 Romanian cities and towns, decreasing compared to the previous day, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday.



According to the GCS, the incidence is over 10 per thousand inhabitants in 15 cities.