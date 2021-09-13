 
     
GCS: 633 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care; 5,288 persons hospitalized, 162 of them children

A number of 5,288 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized medical units, out of which 162 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.

According to the same source, 633 patients are now in intensive care, of whom 10 are children.

In Romania, 17,693 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 4,683 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 53,571 people are in quarantine at home, and 236 people are in institutionalized quarantine.

In the past 24 hours, 1,609 calls were recorded to the single emergency number 112.

