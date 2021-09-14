GCS: 675 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care; 5,622 persons hospitalized, 155 of them children

A number of 5,622 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, 155 of whom are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday.

According to the same source, 675 patients are now in intensive care, of whom 10 are children.

In Romania, 18,504 people confirmed with a novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 5,050 are in institutionalized isolation.Also, 54,073 people are in quarantine at home, and 238 people are in institutionalized quarantine.In the past 24 hours, 2,803 calls were recorded to the single emergency number 112 and 510 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), meant especially for informing citizens.