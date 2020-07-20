 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 681 new COVID-19 cases take total to 38,139

Pinterest
coronavirus

Another 681 infections with the novel coronavirus were reported since the last informative bulletin sent by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the total number of cases reaching 38,139 on Monday.

In the ICU, at this time, there are 293 patients admitted.

Of the persons confirmed positive, 25,213 were discharged, of them, 22,747 are cured patients, and 2,466 - asymptomatic patients discharged 10 days after detection.

At the same time, up to now, 972 patients who have tested positive were discharged on demand.

Until this moment, at national level, 967,192 tests have been processed, the GCS shows.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.