GCS: 6th death of person infected with coronavirus

A 64-year-old man from Arad is the sixth person to have died as a result of the infection with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

"The 6th death has been registered of a person infected with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). The person is a 64-year-old man from Arad, had been admitted on 20 March with a serious health condition at the Arad County Hospital and intubated at the intensive care ward," the quoted source mentions.The man was confirmed positive with the novel coronavirus on Monday.