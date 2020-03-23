 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 6th death of person infected with coronavirus

DW
Coronavirus COVID-19

A 64-year-old man from Arad is the sixth person to have died as a result of the infection with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

"The 6th death has been registered of a person infected with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). The person is a 64-year-old man from Arad, had been admitted on 20 March with a serious health condition at the Arad County Hospital and intubated at the intensive care ward," the quoted source mentions.

The man was confirmed positive with the novel coronavirus on Monday.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.