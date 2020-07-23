GCS: 735 fines in last 24 hours for not observing measures to combat COVD-19

Policemen and gendarmes have issued, in the past 24 hours, 735 fines, worth 100,450 RON, following the infringement of provisions of Law 55/2020 regarding some measures for the prevention and combating of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, there were 853 calls to single emergency line 112 and 1,383 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358) opened specially to inform citizens.GCS reminds the citizens that the Ministry of Internal Affairs has operationalized, starting with July 4, a TELVERDE line (0800.800.165) for which violations of the sanitary protection norms can be notified. The calls are taken over by a dispatcher in an integrated system and distributed to the territorial structures for the verification of the notified aspects.At the same time, GCS reminds citizens to consider only the information verified by official sources and to call for recommendations and other information on the TELVERDE line - 0800.800.358. The TELVERDE number is not an emergency number, it is a telephone line strictly assigned for informing citizens, valid for national calls, from Monday to Friday, between 8:00 and 20:00.