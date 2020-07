The total number of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 is 7,456, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Friday.

As many as 409 patients are being treated in intensive care units, the cited source adds.

Throughout Romania, 4,458 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 4,530 are in institutional isolation.

Moreover, 18,525 people are in quarantine at home, and 53 persons are in institutional quarantine.