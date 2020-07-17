GCS: 799 new COVID-19 cases take total to 35,802

Another 799 infections with the novel coronavirus were reported since the last informative bulletin sent by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the total number of cases reaching Friday 35,802.

In the ICU, at this time, there are 273 patients admitted.

Of the persons confirmed positive, 24,598 were discharged, of them, 22,312 are cured patients, and 2,286 - asymptomatic patients discharged 10 days after detection.

At the same time, up to now, 823 patients who've tested positive were discharged on demand.

Until this moment, at the national level, 925,001 tests were processed, the GCS shows.