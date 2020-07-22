GCS: 808 fines issued in past 24 hours for infringement of measures in context of COVID-19 pandemic

Policemen and gendarmes have issued, in the past 24 hours, 808 fines, worth 111,875 RON, following the infringement of provisions of Law 55/2020 regarding some measures for the prevention and combating of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs, on Wednesday.

According to the GCS, on Romanian territory, 336 persons confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus are in home isolation, while 213 persons are in institutional isolation.The GCS mentions that the number of persons in isolation/quarantine is dynamic and the data is being updated and introduced in applications at the level of competent structures.In the past 24 hours, there were 721 calls to single emergency line 112 and 1,736 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358) opened specially to inform citizens.