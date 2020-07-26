GCS: As many as 2,388 COVID-19 fines issued in the past 24 hours

n the last 24 hours, law enforcement officers issued 2,388 fines amounting to 506,460 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of COVID-19 pandemic in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

The Police found on Saturday one instance of hampering diseases control, a crime under Article 352 of the Criminal Code.GCS reports that the Interior Ministry made operational on July 4 the 0800800165 toll-free line where violations of the health protection rules can be notified. The calls are taken over by a dispatcher, in an integrated system and distributed to local departments for the verification of the notified aspects