GCS: Bucharest decreases to 3.09 SARS-CoV-2 cases per 1,000 people

Only Bucharest remains in the red zone, with 3.09 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous day, when the incidence was 3.12, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday.A number of 21 counties are in the yellow zone (incidence between 1.5 and 3), the highest infection rates being in Cluj - 2.90, Ilfov - 2.85, Alba - 2.23, Arad - 2.20, Bihor - 2.21, report agerpres.
Also, 20 counties are in the green area (less than 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection being registered in Suceava - 0.44, Gorj - 0.48, Maramures - 0.52.
According to the GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 426 and Prahova counties - 87, Timisoara - 83, Ilfov - 81 and Arges - 72.
The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Gorj - 11, Tulcea, Ialomita and Satu Mare - 13, Suceava - 15 and Mehedinti - 16.
In the last 24 hours, 1,850 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infected people have been reported.