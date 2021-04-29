GCS: Bucharest decreases to 3.09 SARS-CoV-2 cases per 1,000 people

Only Bucharest remains in the red zone, with 3.09 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous day, when the incidence was 3.12, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday.

A number of 21 counties are in the yellow zone (incidence between 1.5 and 3), the highest infection rates being in Cluj - 2.90, Ilfov - 2.85, Alba - 2.23, Arad - 2.20, Bihor - 2.21, report agerpres.

Also, 20 counties are in the green area (less than 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection being registered in Suceava - 0.44, Gorj - 0.48, Maramures - 0.52.According to the GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 426 and Prahova counties - 87, Timisoara - 83, Ilfov - 81 and Arges - 72.The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Gorj - 11, Tulcea, Ialomita and Satu Mare - 13, Suceava - 15 and Mehedinti - 16.In the last 24 hours, 1,850 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infected people have been reported.