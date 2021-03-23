 
     
GCS: Bucharest, Ilfov and Timis see highest Covid infection rates

Bucharest City's SARS-CoV-2 infection incidence rate jumped today to 6.22 cases per thousand population from 5.67 on Monday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced, according to AGERPRES.

Other counties with high infection rates are Ilfov - 7.47, Timis - 6.14, Cluj - 5.05, Brasov - 4.67, Hunedoara 4.21, Constanta - 3.68, Alba - 3.41, Salaj - 3.26, Giurgiu - 3.13.

Another 27 counties are in the yellow low-risk infection zone (with a 14-day cumulative infection rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand population), including Sibiu - 2.99, Arad - 2.92, Dolj - 2.72 and Valcea - 2.68.

Only five counties were left in the green zone (with less than 1.5 cases per thousand population), with Suceava, Harghita and Buzau registering the lowest infection rates: 1.06 for the first two counties, and 1.17 for the latter.

According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 since the last report are Bucharest - 695, Cluj - 397, Timis - 371, Brasov - 319, Ilfov - 301.

The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Harghita - 20, Dolj - 24, and Covasna - 26.

As many as 6,149 new SARS-CoV-2 cases were registered in Romania in the past 24 hours.

