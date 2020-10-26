GCS: COVID-19 case count rises by 2,844, 8,709 tests carried out in past 24h

A number of 2,844 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered, since to the previous report, following the processing of 8,709 tests at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Monday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.

As of Monday, 212,492 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania.

A total of 151,811 people were declared cured.

According to the GCS, to date, 3,064,698 tests for SARS-CoV-2 infection have been processed nationwide. Of these, 8,709 were performed in the last 24 hours - 6,229 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 2,480 upon request.

Another 79 people - 45 men and 34 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the total number of deaths in Romania to 6,470.

According to the GCS, 76 of the deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, one in a person who did not have comorbidities, and for two patients no comorbidities had been reported so far.

In the last 24 hours, the police and gendarmes have ordered 7,110 sanctions, amounting to 1,704,050 lei, following violations of provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of 10,726 persons infected with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital, the GCS informed on Monday.

There were 823 COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICUs.

As many as 25,781 persons confirmed to have been infected with the novel coronavirus are self-isolating at home and 9,963 were placed under institutionalized isolation.

A number of 357 persons were retested and reconfirmed to be positive.

The city of Bucharest - 31,751 and the counties of Iasi - 9,491, Suceava - 8,646, Prahova - 9,002 and Brasov - 8,731 are the areas with the highest numbers of confirmed cases of coronavirus until now.

The municipalities of Bucharest and the counties of Alba, Cluj, Harghita Salaj and Timis have the highest cumulative incidence of infection cases with the novel coronavirus calculated in the last 14 days per thousand inhabitants.

According to GCS, the cumulative incidence of novel coronavirus infections is 3.75 in Alba; 3.51 in Bucharest; 3.51 in Cluj, 3.33 in Harghita and 3.11 in Salaj and 3.02 in Timis.

The following counties had a cumulative incidents of 2 per thousand inhabitants: Arad - 2.7, Bacau - 2.05, Bihor - 2.19, Brasov - 2.35, Dolj - 2.35, Iasi - 2.03, Maramures - 2.21, Mures - 2.71, Prahova - 2.08, Sibiu - 2.4, Teleorman - 2.12 and Valcea - 2.1.

Also, Bucharest has the largest number of newly confirmed cases - 520, followed by the Timis County - 263, Cluj - 199, Maramures -181 and Dolj - 146.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus remains at 6,851, and the number of deaths at 126.