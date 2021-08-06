GCS: Five deaths recorded because of COVID-19 in the past 24hrs

Five deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday.

According to GCS, it is about four men and a woman, hospitalized in Constanta, Galati, Dambovita and Vrancea counties, all with comorbidities.

The person who died in the Dambovita County got infected in UK, GCS states, Agerpres informs.

No deaths were reported that occured prior to the reference interval.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 34,305 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.