GCS: Infection rate in Bucharest - 0.67pct; all counties drop under one case per thousand

The Capital City and all the counties of the country remain in the green scenario in terms of the SARS-CoV-2 infections, according to data reported on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

In Bucharest, the infection rate is 0.67 cases per thousand inhabitants, down from the previous day, when an incidence of 0.75 cases was recorded

The highest incidence rate was seen in Alba county, with 0.93 cases per thousand inhabitants, in the past 14 days.

According to GCS, the areas with the most cases newly confirmed of COVID-19 compared to the last report are Bucharest - 45, Prahova - 35, Arge - 26, Cluj - 26, , Agerpres informs.

There were no cases of SARS-CoV-2 in Hunedoara County.

In the past 24 hours, 307 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infected people have been reported.