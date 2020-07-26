GCS: Number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reaches 6,662; 351 patients - in ICU

In the specialized health units, the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 6,662, and of these, 351 patients are hospitalized in intensive care units, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

To date, 1,102,901 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 15,098 were performed in the last 24 hours, 8,679 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 6,419 upon request.Also, since the last information made by GCS, the results of 20 tests processed before the last 24 hours and transmitted until July 26 have been reported.In Romania, 2,062 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 3,665 people are in institutional isolation. Also, 11,011 people are in quarantine at home, and 9 people are in institutionalized quarantine.In the last 24 hours, 746 calls were registered to the unique emergency number 112.