GCS: Number of Romanian citizens confirmed with COVID-19 abroad is 67; deaths - 11

The number of Romanians abroad infected with COVID-19 is 67, and 11 Romanian citizens abroad have deceased, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and up to now, 11 Romanian citizens abroad have deceased: 8 in Italy, 2 in France and one in the UK, the quoted source mentions.In what regards the situation of Romanian citizens in other states, according to the information received by the Romanian diplomatic missions and consular offices abroad, up to now, 67 were confirmed infected with COVID-19: 52 in Italy, 4 in Spain, 2 in Namibia, 2 in Indonesia, 3 in France, and one each in Tunisia, Ireland, the United Kingdom and Luxembourg, the GCS shows.GCS reminds citizens to only take into consideration information verified by official sources and to call the TELVERDE live - 0800 800 358 for recommendations and other information.The TELVERDE line is not an emergency number, but a phone line strictly to inform citizens, the quoted source emphasizes.Romanians abroad can request information regarding the prevention and fight against the virus at the specially dedicated line - +4021 320 20 20.