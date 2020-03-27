GCS: Number of Romanian citizens who tested positive for coronavirus abroad stands at 59; deaths - 11

The toll of Romanians abroad who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) or who died due to COVID-19 (the coronavirus disese) remained unchanged: 59 infected citizens and 11 dead, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Since the beginning of the epidemic of COVID-19 to date, 11 Romanian citizens living abroad, 8 - in Italy, 2 - in France and one - in the United Kingdom, have died, the source said.Regarding the situation of Romanian citizens in other states, according to information obtained by the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania abroad, so far, 59 have tested positive for the coronavirus: 44 - in Italy, 4 - in Spain, 2 - in Namibia, 2 - in Indonesia, 3 - in France and one in Tunisia, Ireland, the United Kingdom and Luxembourg, shows GCS.