GCS: Number of Romanians abroad confirmed with COVID-19 stays at 6,914

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with a new coronavirus infection remains at 6,914 and that of deaths at 127, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

According to GCS, of the 6,914 Romanian citizens who were confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, 1,936 were in Italy, 1,253 in Spain, 124 in France, 3,056 in Germany, 167 in the United Kingdom, 36 in Hungary, 28 in The Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 4 in the USA, 123 in Austria, 22 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 8 in Switzerland, 3 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 93 in Greece, 10 in Cyprus, 2 in India, 2 in Ukraine, 8 in the United Arab Emirates, 11 in the Republic of Moldova and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Brazil, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Sweden, Republic of the Congo, Qatar, Vatican, Portugal and Egypt.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic and until now, 127 Romanian citizens abroad have died - 32 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the UK, 11 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in the USA, one in Brazil, one in the Republic of Congo and one in Greece.

According to GCS, of the Romanian citizens abroad confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus, 797 were declared cured: 677 in Germany, 90 in Greece, 18 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.

As of Sunday, 13,019,176 cases had been reported in the EU / EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases have been reported in France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany.