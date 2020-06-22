GCS: Other 11 persons infected with novel coronavirus have died; death toll reaches 1,523

Other 11 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, with the death toll reaching thus 1,523, informs the Strategic Communication Group.

"Between 21.06.2020 (10.00 am) - 22.06.2020 (10.00 am) there have been recorded 11 deaths (6 men and 5 women) of patients infected with the novel coronavirus, hospitalized in Arges, Bistrita-Nasaud, Braila, Dambovita, Ilfov, Bucuresti, Olt, Vrancea and Valcea counties," said the source.Among those, 2 deaths were recorded in the 40-49 age category, 4 in the 50-59 age category, 1 in the 60-69 age category, 3 in the 70-79 age category and 1 in the more than 80 age category.According to the GCS, 7 of the patients who died had comorbidities, while in the case of 3 of them there were no known comorbidities. For the other person, there were no comorbidities reported.