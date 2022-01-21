GCS: Record of new COVID cases - 19,649 in last 24 hours; over 82,000 tests

A total of 19,649 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were reported in the last 24 hours, 544 more than the previous day, following more than 82,000 tests processed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday.

It is a record number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in Romania. The precedent was 19,105 cases, registered on Thursday - January 20.

Of the new cases, 2,430 are in re-infected patients, tested positive after more than 180 days after the first infection.

In the last 24 hours, 26,336 RT-PCR tests were performed (13,991 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 12,345 on request) and 55,994 rapid antigen tests.

As of Friday, 1,983,670 cases of infection with the new coronavirus have been registered in Romania, of which 27,903 in re-infected patients, who tested positive after more than 180 days after the first infection.

According to the GCS, 1,812,242 patients were declared cured.

To date, 11,537,775 RT-PCR tests and 6,831,514 rapid antigen tests have been performed nationwide.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, after re-testing the patients who were already positive, 784 people were reconfirmed positive, Agerpres informs.