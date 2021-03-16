GCS: Seven counties, Capital City in red zone; infection rate in Bucharest - 4.24pct per thousand

The city of Bucharest registered a SARS-CoV-2 infection rate of 4.24 per thousand inhabitants, increasing compared to the previous day when it stood at 3.88, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

The red scenario also includes the counties of Timis, with an incidence of 5.86 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, Ilfov - 4.85, Brasov - 4.11, Cluj - 3.83, Hunedoara - 3.43, Alba - 3.03 and Constanta - 3.02.

Another 17 counties are found in the yellow zone (incidence between 1.5 and 3 per thousand), the highest infection rates being recorded in Salaj - 2.99, Giurgiu - 2.68, Arad - 2.43, Sibiu - 2.43.

Also, 17 counties are in the green zone (less than 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection being registered in the Harghita - 0.87, Buzau - 0.92, Suceava - 1.03 counties.

According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 783 and the counties of Timis - 411, Cluj - 356, Brasov - 273, Hunedoara - 213, Constanta - 210.

The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Vrancea - 11, Tulcea - 20, Harghita - 25.

In the past 24 hours, 6,118 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded.