GCS: Three more deaths of persons infected with novel coronavirus

Three more deaths of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded, the total number reaching 29, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Saturday.

According to the quoted sources, all the persons who have deceased are from Arad County, namely three women aged 71, 74 and 60, respectively.All the deaths were reported to the National Institute for Public Health on Friday night and Saturday morning.The three deaths occurred on March 27 for the 71 year old with confirmation of COVID-19 infection occurring that same day. The 74 year old was confirmed positive on March 27, while the death occurred in the ICU on March 26, while the 60 year old was confirmed positive on March 26, the same day she passed away.