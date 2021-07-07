 
     
GCS: Two deaths in patients with COVID in last 24 hours; 75 deaths - reported from previous period

coronavirus vaccin

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday that in the last 24 hours 77 deaths - 40 men and 37 women - were reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but 75 of them are from last year and from the first half of this year, being entered in the database at the request of the Ministry of Health by the Public Health Directorates nationwide, following the verifications performed.

74 of the registered deaths are of some patients who presented with comorbidities, and for three deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 34,098 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

