Gendarmerie teams discussing with protesters who entered Palace of Parliament courtyard

Specialist teams of the Gendarmerie are discussing with the protesters who managed to enter the courtyard of the Parliament Palace, with the law enforcement now trying to convince them to leave the area.

"At this point, through our dialogue teams, we are urging the persons to leave the outside area belonging to the institutions. So far, the Gendarmerie has not used force or other equipment," said the Directorate General of the Bucharest Municipality Gendarmerie.

The Capital City Gendarmerie calls on the participants in the protest to cooperate, to follow the indications and head towards the exit from the Parliament Palace courtyard and go to the area indicated by the law enforcement.

Approximately 1,500 people are protesting on Tuesday close to the Palace of Parliament, against the introduction of the green certificate.

Traffic was blocked in the protest area with the Traffic Police deciding to restrict the traffic on the Natiunile Unite avenue, the segment between the B.P. Hasdeu Street and the Libertatii Avenue, as well as on the first lane of the segment of the Calea 13 Septembrie Avenue, from the Libertatii Avenue towards the Marriot Hotel, Agerpres informs.