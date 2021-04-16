Gendarmerie's Major Adrian Dinca, elected chairman of Security and Safety Committee of Council of Europe Convention

Major Adrian Dinca, with the Romanian Gendarmerie, was elected chairman of the Council of Europe Convention on an Integrated Safety, Security and Service Approach at Football Matches and Other Sports Events (T-S4 Committee), for a period of two years, the Gendarmerie informs, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

This committee proposes the legislation, verifies it enforcement and coordinates the actions of the 47 member states of the Council of Europe regarding the combating of discrimination, racism, violence, the promotion of equity and fair-play on the occasion of soccer matches and other sporting events, agerpres.ro confirms.

"The election of our colleague, with a majority of votes, for a two year term, in the position of chairman of the committee reflects the level of expertise and recognition on the international plan of the fact that the Romanian Gendarmerie continues to be an innovating European leader regarding the safety, on the occasion of the sporting manifestations," the quoted source specifies.

Since 2015, Major Adrian Dinca also holds the position of deputy chairman of the European Think-Tank, a European work group of experts in the field of ensuring public order during sporting events.