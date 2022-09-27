 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Gendarmes check 155 people's IDs after Romania - Bosnia and Herzegovina football match

StirileTVR.ro - Tvr
jandarmeria romana, jandarmi

The gendarmes asked 155 people to ID themselves, at the end of the football match between Romania and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and they are going to identify and sanction those who committed antisocial acts, after viewing the operative footage, told Agerpres.

"So far, a findings report has been drawn up in order to notify the criminal investigation bodies, following the detection of a guest supporter while trying to introduce pyrotechnic materials into the sports arena," a press release of the Gendarmerie General Directorate of Bucharest ( DGJMB) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday informed.

Moreover, six contravention fines were enforced, worth 13,500 lei.

"Furthermore, verifications are being made in order to identify and sanction other persons who have violated the legal framework in force," the quoted source shows.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.