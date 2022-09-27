Gendarmes check 155 people's IDs after Romania - Bosnia and Herzegovina football match

The gendarmes asked 155 people to ID themselves, at the end of the football match between Romania and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and they are going to identify and sanction those who committed antisocial acts, after viewing the operative footage, told Agerpres.

"So far, a findings report has been drawn up in order to notify the criminal investigation bodies, following the detection of a guest supporter while trying to introduce pyrotechnic materials into the sports arena," a press release of the Gendarmerie General Directorate of Bucharest ( DGJMB) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday informed.

Moreover, six contravention fines were enforced, worth 13,500 lei.

"Furthermore, verifications are being made in order to identify and sanction other persons who have violated the legal framework in force," the quoted source shows.