GeneralElection/PNL's Sighiartau says party's lists of candidates to be validated on October 18

pnl

The National Liberal Party (PNL) leadership on October 18 will validate the lists of the party's candidates in this year's general election, PNL Secretary General Robert Sighiartau announced on Monday, according to Agerpres.

"PNL wants that on 18[October], when there is a convention of our National Standing Bureau, to have all the lists of candidates in the general election validated so that on 22 [October], as provided by the legal deadline, we have all the lists submitted," Sighiartau said after a meeting of the National Executive Bureau of PNL.

According to Sighiartau, those who run on the PNL tickets must be accepted by the party's internal forums.

"There is democracy on our party; we want those who run on the PNL tickets to be accepted by the internal forums, by the county standing offices, by the overseas office. We want on this list for the general election to have high quality people who have proved themselves in their professional life and people who can perform highly in the Romanian Parliament as well," he added.

