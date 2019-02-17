George Ciamba - bilateral meetings with several officials, on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference

Minister Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba discussed in Munich on the sidelines of the Security Conference with several officials, including Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator for Brexit, Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for Neighborhood Policies and Negotiations for Enlargement, and Kiron Skinner, Director of Policy Planning at the US Department of State and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs.

* Minister George Ciamba discussed in Munich with the European Union's chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier. The two officials talked about the developments in the case of the UK withdrawal from the European Union, MAE said.

The Minister Delegate for European Affairs reiterated the openness of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union to ensure the conditions for an immediate dialogue, if there is a clear position of the British Government. ''At the level of the European Union, an orderly and predictable withdrawal of the United Kingdom is desirable. The agreement with the European Union, rejected by Parliament in London, provided the best conditions for both parties. George Ciamba conveyed the support of the Romanian EU Council Presidency for the advancement of the contingency plans established in this file," MAE said.

* On the sidelines of the Security Conference, the minister-delegate had a bilateral meeting with Aurelia Frick, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Justice and Culture in the Principality of Liechtenstein.

The Romanian official conveyed congratulations on the 300th anniversary since the creation of the Principality of Liechtenstein, a special event in the history of this country.

The two officials reviewed the good diplomatic relations between the two countries. George Ciamba expressed Romania's openness to strengthen cooperation in the economic area, welcoming the presence in our country of important companies in the Principality of Liechtenstein. Minister Delegate George Ciamba also conveyed the willingness of Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union to continue to strengthen the cooperation between the EU and the EFTA member states (Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland), the Foreign Ministry said.

* ON Saturday, the Romanian official also had talks with Miroslav Lajcak, the Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, the country holding the OSCE Chairmanship-in-Office.

George Ciamba and Miroslav Lajcak discussed ways of co-operation during Romania's presidency of the EU Council.

The subject of enlargement, the future of the European Union, the Summit in Sibiu, and the upcoming elections in Ukraine were among the topics addressed. The Romanian minister pointed out the good collaboration between the EU and the OSCE.

* Meetings continued with a series of talks with George Katrougalos, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic.

George Ciamba congratulated the Greek official for his recent appointment and wished him success in his work. The Romanian minister once again welcomed the approval of the Prespa Agreement by the Parliament in Athens, an essential step for the European future of the Western Balkans, the Foreign Ministry said.

* At the same event, George Ciamba had a bilateral meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia Nikola Dimitrov.

Discussions focused on the European path of Northern Macedonia as a candidate country for membership of the European Union.

George Ciamba congratulated Nikola Dimitrov for his efforts to validate, through the votes of the Skopje and Athens legislatures, the commitments assumed by both sides through the Prespa Agreement. This reconciliation is an essential pillar for the stability and future of the Western Balkans, MAE further shows said.

Minister Delegate George Ciamba conveyed to the high official in Skopje a strong message of support from Romania's presidency to the EU Council towards meeting the European goal.

The two officials agreed to create, in the next period, a collaboration format Romania - Northern Macedonia and Greece, given the ambitious agenda for the Western Balkans of the Presidency of Romania of the EU Council.

* The subject of enlargement was addressed by the Romanian Minister and Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations. George Ciamba expressed the firm commitment of the Romanian Presidency to the EU Council to advance this file as much as possible.

* In a meeting with Fiona Hill, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs, the Romanian Minister delegate stressed the need to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the talks, the Romanian official stated that Romania, as the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, will continue to consolidate and support the development of the transatlantic relationship.

The two dignitaries also brought into discussion the efforts that both the European Union and the United States are doing to combat the misinformation phenomenon. George Ciamba said that this is also a priority issue on the agenda of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU, MASE underscores.

* George Ciamba also discussed in Munich with Kiron Skinner, Director of Policy Planning at the US Department of State and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The US official welcomed the results of the Romanian presidency of the EU Council, in reference to the energy sector, included.

* Also on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, George Ciamba had a bilateral meeting with Kurt Volker, the United States Special Representative for Ukraine. The two officials discussed the security situation in the Black Sea region, focusing on developments in the conflict in Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry Affairs specifies.

AGERPRES .