George Simion does not rule out a governing alliance with PNL and USR. He refuses any collaboration with PSD

George Simion does not rule out a governing alliance with the PNL and USR. He refuses any collaboration with PSD.

The president of AUR, George Simion, claims that he wants the party he leads to govern alone, but in the event of having to choose one or more partners, collaboration with the PSD is excluded.

Asked about his plans to come to power, the leader of AUR specified in an interview for Digi24: "Democratically, through the vote of the Romanians, by obtaining 50% + 1 of the votes. That's the first option. The second option is to win a second round of presidential elections, which, for us at this moment, seems like we will dispute with the PSD candidate. In the second option, a government with a solution. Băsescu called it in 2004, I believe, the immoral solution, with a prime minister who would obtain 50%+1 of the votes of the parliamentarians, being nominated by the president of the country."

George Simion hinted that he is ready to collaborate with the PNL or USR. "We are living in a democratic game where agreements, alliances, and coalitions are made. The only scenario I exclude is a coalition government with the PSD; otherwise, all options are open," added the leader of AUR.

Simion also specified why he does not want to collaborate with the social democrats: "PSD is not a force capable of reforming the Romanian state as AUR desires."

"Conditions" for the alliance with the PNL

The president of AUR also emphasized what would be an essential condition for good cooperation with the liberals: "PNL in a version where, for example, they agree with our proposal to have, instead of almost 3,300 mayors, 1,401 mayors. In this way, we make a change at the local administration level. In a version where a change is embraced at the central administration level, and we reduce two-thirds of the 60-70 control institutions that can currently stop the activity of a company, for example, because no one talks about Romanian entrepreneurs," said Simion.

The leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians stated that after the European parliamentary elections, the candidate of the party for the 2024 presidential elections will be announced.