German Ambassador: Four Luftwaffe fighter aircraft to be deployed to Romania at November-end

German Ambassador to Romania Peer Gebauer announced on Friday that the German Luftwaffe Air Force will deploy four Eurofighter aicraft in Romania for a limited period of time from the end of November.

"The repeated violation of Romania's airspace with drones in recent months has shown us again how close Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine is. In these difficult times, we stand in deep solidarity with Romania. For this reason, Germany will support its close ally Romania in securing its own and NATO's airspace: From the end of November, the German Luftwaffe Air Force will deploy four Eurofighter aircraft to Romania for a limited period of time as part of the extended Air Policing South (eAPS) mission, as was already the case at the start of the war in February and March 2022. The stationing is planned at the Mihail Kogalniceanu military base near Constanta. The operational contingent consists of a total of 150 soldiers," said Peer Gebauer, quoted in a press release from the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany to Romania sent to AGERPRES.

The ambassador also says that a "small unmanned aircraft defence system" will be deployed to protect the German contingent.

"Germany is also offering to accompany and support in the medium term the strengthening of Romanian capabilities for 'small unmanned aircraft defence'. It is clear that we live in challenging times. As NATO allies, we are working together to protect our citizens and secure allied territory. These are part of a credible deterrence," says Peer Gebauer.