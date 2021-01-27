 
     
German Ambassador Meier-Klodt: Initiative needs support to make 'digital monument' of Nazi victims

German Ambassador to Bucharest Cord Meier-Klod, on Wednesday, said an initiative needs support to create a "digital monument" in memory of the victims of Nazism.

"On this day when we commemorate the Holocaust, I want to urge you to donate some of your free time for a particularly important initiative called #everynamecounts. 'Every name counts' is the initiative of the Arolsen Archives in Germany to digitize the names and live stories of Holocaust victims and survivors," the diplomat said in a video message posted on the Embassy's Facebook page.

He explained that the purpose of the action is to "build a digital monument in honour of those persecuted by National Socialism." "So, dear friends, please become partners in this initiative," Cord Meier-Klodt said. More details about this initiative can be found online at arolsen-archives.org.

January 27, 1945, marks the release of prisoners from the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp and the international commemoration of Holocaust victims. According to UN General Assembly Resolution 60/7 of 2005, states are encouraged to commemorate Holocaust victims and to develop educational programmes on the Holocaust.

