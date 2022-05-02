Germany's Steinmeier expected in Romania on May 4 to discuss Euro-Atlantic security

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on May 4 will welcome President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier as part of the latter's official visit to Romania at the invitation of Iohannis. Special attention will be paid to the recent developments in regional, European and Euro-Atlantic security generated by the unprovoked aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Steinmeier's visit also marks the 30th anniversary of the signing, on April 21, 1992, of a treaty between Romania and Germany on friendly co-operation and partnership in Europe, an emblematic framework document in the contemporary history of bilateral relations, according to the Romanian Presidential Administration.

Talks between the Romanian and German presidents will focus on actual ways of developing and deepening the Romanian-German relationship of a strategic nature defined by a very active political and diplomatic dialogue, growing economic dynamics and special interpersonal contacts facilitated by the German minority in Romania and a growing Romanian community in Germany, Agerpres.ro informs.

The two chiefs of state will also address prospects for strengthening economic co-operation between the two countries, given that Germany is Romania's largest trading partner, with economic exchanges in excess of 35 billion euros in 2021, and the third largest investor in the Romanian economy. At the same time, boosting mutual investment and deepening sectoral co-operation will also be discussed.

Special attention will be paid to recent developments in regional, European and Euro-Atlantic security caused by the Russian Federation's unprovoked aggression against Ukraine. The two heads of state will address support for Ukraine and Ukraine refugees, energy security, measures to strengthen NATO's deterrence and defence posture, coordinating European positions and preparations for the incoming NATO summit in Madrid.

Also featuring on the agenda is active and comprehensive support that the EU's neighbouring countries - Moldova, Georgia and the Western Balkans in particular - require, including support for their European integration, according to the Presidential Administration.