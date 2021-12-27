Gheorghita, at one year of COVID vaccination: Through empathy, honesty, dialogue we can fight misinformation

The chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on COVID Vaccination (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, sent a message on Monday, one year after the start of the immunization campaign, in which he stressed that only through empathy, honesty and dialogue can one combat misinformation and mistrust.

"I continue to hope that only through empathy, honesty, dialogue and communication, by finding that common goal that represents us, can we fight misinformation, hesitation, skepticism and mistrust," Gheorghita said in a message posted on Facebook.

"Today marks one year since the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 started in Romania, in tandem with the rest of the European Union! December 27, 2020 was a first step towards the long-awaited return to normalcy. For many of us it was the hope that together, through vaccination, we can overcome this pandemic. The hard part was just beginning! (...) There were also moments of professional satisfaction when the vaccination process became operational and, step by step, all those who wanted to get vaccinated were able to do so. Each person who chose to get vaccinated motivated us and represented for us a step forward, a step towards normalcy", said Valeriu Gheorghita.

He mentioned that in one year, in Romania, more than 15,749,000 doses of vaccine were administered for over 7,918,800 people with at least one dose, over 7,781,560 people with a complete schedule and over 1,960,330 of people with booster dose.

"It is a good opportunity to thank my team, which was on duty during this period, as well as the medical staff, all colleagues who inquired about the vaccination, passed on the information, chose to be vaccinated and gave a message of confidence. Thanks also to all those I have been honored to work with this year, but also to those at home who have trusted and supported us. Equally, I want to thank the media representatives for the attention paid to the topic and the professionalism proven in reporting the events. (...) Let us have a better year and to remain responsible and show solidarity for health!", the head of CNCAV also transmitted.