Gheorghita: We are considering vaccination in non-COVID hospitals

Valeriu Gheorghiță

President of the SARS-COV-2 vaccination campaign coordination committee, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita told a press conference at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Tuesday that the authorities were considering the possibility of immunisation in non-COVID hospitals, with patients with chronic diseases.

According to him, starting on Tuesday the Pfizer vaccine offices can vaccinate 84 persons instead of 72 persons in one flow, agerpres.ro confirms.

"I believe we can increase the vaccination pace. At the moment we have round 992 vaccination centres on all types of vaccines, gathering a total of 1,476 flows. These, at full capacity, ensure a number of over 140,000 persons who could get vaccinated, in the context of maximum occupancy of the places in the vaccination centres," Gheorghita added.

