Gheorghiu: There is no prospect of closing cultural institutions;events with exclusive access to digital certificate holders

The Minister of Culture, Bogdan Gheorghiu, said on Thursday that during the following period there is no prospect of closing cultural institutions, opting for events where access will be exclusive to holders of digital certificates regarding COVID-19.

"I don't think so. I think that rather, over a certain incidence, the National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU) will establish this number, given the policy carried out until now by the current Government, it will opt for events where access will be exclusive to digital certificate holders, which means vaccinated, tested or naturally immunized," Minister Gheorghiu told private broadcaster National TV.

Bogdan Gheorghiu specified that access to shows will be allowed when the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections will be at 3 per thousand inhabitants, by respecting established conditions, Agerpres.ro informs.

"At the time we are speaking of, the CNSU session has yet to take place, where we understood that there will be measures in the HORECA area, from the information I have. Definitely, the Ministry of Culture will ask for the same rules for culture as well. From what I know, we are speaking of sporting events and weddings, baptisms, where incidence is 3 per thousand inhabitants, I believe the number will be around there - it is there now as well - for access to be allowed to those who have proof [of vaccination, going through the illness ed. n] or testing in the last hours. It is natural, if this happens for sports and HORECA, to happen for culture as well. Even if it does not happen at first, we will take actions because it would not be normal," Minister Gheorghiu explained.

He rejected the accusation of "discrimination" regarding access to shows based on the digital certificate.

"Some may say that. But the vaccinated could just as well say, those who are constantly tested, that they are feeling discriminated that the activity is completely closed because others do not accept the same philosophy as the one they follow, namely the philosophy of whether or not it is good to get vaccinated. I do not know, who is the one discriminated here? Just so you know, it is a question that a lot of people are asking themselves," Bogdan Gheorghiu added.