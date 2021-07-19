Giurgiu: Five migrants from Iraq, Syria found hidden in minibus at border crossing point

Five migrants from Iraq and Syria were found in a specially arranged compartment in a minibus in which citizens from the Republic of Moldova were traveling to whom they had paid a thousand euros per person to be transported to Bucharest, the Giurgiu Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police (ITPF) informs on Monday.

During the investigation, the migrants stated that they were boarded in Turkey by the driver of the minibus and by one of the passengers, both citizens of the Republic of Moldova, aged 41 and 43 years, respectively.

The five also told the border guards that they were to be transported to Bucharest and they paid one thousand euros per person for this, their ultimate goal being to reach Western Europe.

In this case, the border policemen are conducting investigations for migrant trafficking for the two citizens of the Republic of Moldova, under the coordination of the prosecutor from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Giurgiu Court, and based on the evidence, the Judge of Rights and Freedoms ordered the measure of 30-day pre-trial detention against them, with the necessary legal measures to be taken at the end of the investigation.

At the same time, the five citizens of Iraq and Syria found hidden were taken over by the Bulgarian border authorities, according to the Romanian-Bulgarian protocol on joint control at the state border crossing, in order to continue the investigations and order the necessary legal measures, Agerpres informs.