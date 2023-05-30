Gold, silver, bronze medals grabbed by Romanian students at Int'l Asian Physics Olympiad

The Romanian students obtained remarkable results at the International Physics Olympiad of the Asian Countries (APhO 2023), held from May 21 to 28, in Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), a release from the Ministry of Education reads.

Alexandru Momoiu (11th grade/ International High School of Informatics of Bucharest) and Andrei-Darius Dragomir (11th grade / International High School of Informatics of Bucharest) snatched the gold medals, a silver medal was won by Alexandru Iorga (12th grade / International High School of Informatics of Bucharest) and a bronze medal went to Razvan-Gabriel Marcu (12th grade / International High School of Informatics of Bucharest).

Moreover, honorary mentions were grabbed by Alexandru-Stefan Isfan (12th grade / Tudor Vladimirescu National College of Targu Jiu), Mihnea Butiurca (12th grade / International High School of Informatics of Bucharest), Robert Stanescu (12th grade / International High School of Informatics of Bucharest) and Rares Theodor Marinescu (9th grade / International High School of Informatics of Bucharest).

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sebastian-Dumitru Popescu (Alexandru Ioan Cuza University of Iasi) and Prof. Dr. Gabriel Florian (Carol I National College of Craiova) were coordinating professors of the group.AGERPRES