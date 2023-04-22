Goran Bregovic and Eros Ramazzotti are performing in Bucharest

Goran Bregovic, one of the most famous musicians from the Balkans, guitarist and composer originally from Sarajevo, Bosnia, and Eros Ramazzoti, one of the most successful artists, with songs that marked the history of Italian music, will perform on Saturday and Sunday, respectively at the Hall of the Palace in the Capital.

Goran Bregovic & Wedding and Funeral Band come to Sala Palatului on Saturday, from 7:30 p.m., with a "Best Of" show, which will include all the songs that made the artist famous, informs the Salapalatului website. ro.

Goran had to fend for himself since he was a teenager, when he started playing popular music in a bar in the town of Konjic. In 1971, Goran and another aspiring artist, Zoran Redzia, started playing in a band called "Jutro". In this formula, the musician had a lot of shows and began to taste success to the full. On January 1, 1974, the band changed its name to "Bijelo Dugme" ("White Button"), according to agerpres.ro.

In 1975, he gave up his vocation as a teacher and became the idol of the youth and the most important rock star of his country. He retired from Bielo Dugme in the 90s, having 13 albums sold in six million copies. After ten years of rock music, Bregovic gave up this genre to dedicate himself to the style that made him known all over the world: a combination of traditional Balkan rhythms with rock sounds. The artist's latest album, "Three Letters From Sarajevo" enjoyed enormous international success.

Eros Ramazzotti will be able to be seen and heard at Sala Palatului on Sunday, from 19:00, in a show that is part of the promotional tour of his upcoming album "Battito Infinito".

Songs from the new album will also be heard in the show in Bucharest. It contains the songs "Battito Infinito", "Madona de Guadalupe", "Figli della Terra", "Sono", "Magia", "Ti Dedico", "Ama", "Ritornare a Ballare", "Eccezionali", "Gli Ultimi Romantics", "Nessuno a Parte Noi", "Ogni Volta che Respiro".

After the concert in Bucharest, the Italian artist has scheduled shows in Sofia, Bulgaria - April 25, Jesolo, Italy - April 28, both concerts being sold out, Lodz, Poland - May 2, Copenhagen, Denmark - May 4, according to the website /ramazzotti.com/battito-infinito-world-tour/.