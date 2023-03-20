Gorghiu meets Latvian Parliament's president; highlights NATO's defense posture to Black Sea

The acting President of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, had a meeting, on Monday, with the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Latvia, Edvards Smiltens, who is on an official visit to Romania, during which she emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to strengthen NATO's deterrence and defense posture from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, recalling Romania's participation in the consolidated Air Policing in the Baltic States.

According to a Senate's release for AGERPRES, Gorghiu welcomed the favorable premises for the consolidation of bilateral relations between the two states, mentioning, in this context, the prospect of opening the Embassy of Romania in Riga and the Embassy of the Republic of Latvia in Bucharest.

Gorghiu recalled the good Romanian-Latvian coordination within the EU and NATO, as well as in regional formats, based on the similarities of positions and interests, told Agerpres.

"The two officials highlighted the importance of maintaining close coordination at all levels, especially in the current complicated security context generated by the war of aggression launched by the Russian Federation in Ukraine. (...) Gorghiu highlighted the fact that the Republic of Moldova is facing intense pressures to destabilize and overthrow the constitutional order from Russia. She expressed appreciation for the support provided by the Republic of Latvia to the Republic of Moldova through development projects in sectors such as the rule of law, consolidation of the tax system, border management, health and independent media", the press release informs.

The Latvian delegation also included the president of the Commission for Foreign Policy, Rihards Kols, the president of the Commission for European Affairs and president of the Group for the promotion of cooperation with the Romanian Parliament, Andris Spruds, as well as the non-resident ambassador of the Republic of Latvia in Romania, Juris Poikans.

The secretary of the Senate and the vice-president of the Committee for Foreign Affairs, Roberta Anastase, and the non-resident ambassador of Romania to the Republic of Latvia, Cosmin-George Dinescu, also participated in the meeting from the Romanian side.