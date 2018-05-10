Gov't adopts memorandum on approval of content of the Convergence Programme 2018-2021

The Government on Thursday adopted a memorandum regarding the approval of the content of the Convergence Programme 2018-2021, spokesman for the Executive, Nelu Barbu, made the announcement.

"The Convergence Programme 2018-2021 (...) continues our commitment to enter the Eurozone, as well as our policy of directly supporting the economic growth, while, of course, staying in between the margin allowed by the Stability and Growth Pact, which is a budgetary deficit of 3% of the GDP," stated Nelu Barbu, at the Victoria Palace.He also specified that the establishment of such concrete data regarding the accession to the Eurozone implies the achievement of deep analyses, especially with respect to the real, structural and institutional convergence, with sustainability in meeting the nominal convergence criteria to also be consdiered.According to the spokesman for the Government, the document estimates that, in the medium term, Romania's economy will continue to do well.He specified that the Convergence Programme 2018-2021 will be made public by the Ministry of Public Finances.