Governing program/Covid vaccination program to rely on honest approach to population

The Health Ministry must reposition as the national authority that takes the public health and medical care decisions required for containing the Covid pandemic and ensuring access to health services for all patient categories, provides the governing program proposed by the PNL - PSD - UDMR ruling coalition.

According to the document, restoring trust in authorities can be achieved by urgently bringing health professionals to the forefront and complying with their professional recommendations, an essential aspect being the professionalization of public positions with responsibilities in combating the pandemic and renouncing to political appointments.

The legislative measures for the combat of the pandemic should be set in a precise time window, be non-discriminatory and not generate social or economic injustice, they must not endanger the functioning of vital sectors, the health system in particular, the document states.

As far as the Covid vaccination campaign is concerned, the governing program states that this must be done through an honest approach to the population, and the vaccine rollout information campaign must be redesigned and tailored to the various social categories, also according to residence (rural or urban).

The general support for vaccination is aimed at reaching a minimum of 10 million fully vaccinated people within 90 days, a threshold that can ensure herd immunity in Romania (considering also the people who recovered from the disease) and the sustainable return to normalcy, the PNL - PSD - UDMR governing program states.

Other provisions refer to the extension of testing by setting up new centers and ensuring a certain monthly amount of free tests for employees in key sectors, for a determined period of time.

"Immediate measures to stop the pandemic wave, rapidly reduce the number of fatalities, universal access to investment, treatment and testing, uninterrupted access to health care for chronic patients in order to avoid the dramatic situation of 2020, when an additional 20,000 deaths have been recorded between October and December," is a priority goal.

Other objectives are the reorganization of the Health Ministry, re-establishing a public health structure and a facility responsible for coordinating medical assistance and treatment for people infected with SARS-CoV-2 and patients with other pathologies, preparing the health system for it to be capable to cope with a potential new surge in infection cases - development of outpatient primary and specialized health care services (package of lab investigations, standard treatment protocols), coordination structures of county hospital primary care, organization and realization of basiv logistic and intervention supplies, setting in place a Health Ministry coordination structure.