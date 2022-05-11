Government: Aid for prefectures in Bucharest, 5 counties, necessary to organize mobile refugee camps

The Government approved, in its Wednesday session, emergency humanitarian aid to the prefectures of Bucharest and the counties of Galati, Iasi, Neamt, Suceava and Vaslui, consisting of products necessary to outfit mobile camps that can house refugees coming from Ukraine, announced the Executive's spokesperson, Dan Carbunaru.

"The Government has approved the decision regarding the taking out from state reserves of quantities of products and granting them as internal emergency humanitarian aid, for free, to the Prefecture of Bucharest City and those of the counties of Galati, Iasi, Neamt, Suceava, and Vaslui, in order to protect the population taking refuge in the context of the Russian military aggression in Ukraine. Products were taken from state reserves consisting of mattresses, blankets, sleeping bags, tents and tinned food, all of the products being necessary to prepare and outfit the mobile camps that can be used to shelter refugees from Ukraine. The total value of these forms of support comes in at 1.5 million RON, VAT excluded," said Carbunaru in a press conference at the Victoria Governmental Palace.