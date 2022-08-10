 
     
Government amends Law on application of Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction

Guvern

The Government approved a draft modification of Law no. 369/2004 on the application of the Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, bringing clarifications as to the authorities involved in the return procedure, respectively the exercise of the visitation right, informs a Government release.

The normative act of novelty introduces the provisions on the hearing of the minor, as well as the possibility of the court to take measures to ensure the contact between the child and the person requesting the return of the child, taking into account the best interest of the child.

At the same time, the aim of the draft law is to remove some provisions from the initial form of the law and which, in practice, proved to be inapplicable in relation to the powers of the Ministry of Justice, as the central authority designated after the 2014 amendment, Agerpres.

Furthermore, certain provisions were repealed for a better correlation of the present law with the Code of Civil Procedure.

