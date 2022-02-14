Government approves establishment of Department for evaluation & monitoring programs financed from public and European funds

The Government approved on Monday to establish the Department for integrated evaluation and monitoring programs financed from public and European funds, subordinated to the PM, the Executive spokesman Dan Carbunaru announced.

"The Government decision was approved regarding financing, organization and functioning of the Department for integrated evaluation and monitoring programs financed from public and European funds. (...) Since PM Nicolae Ciuca took office, for him, as well as for the Romanian Government, the absorption of European money represents an absolute priority. There is a reason why today, through a Government decision, a department was established for the integrated evaluation and monitoring of programs financed from public and European funds, within the Government's work instrument and functioning under the PM and will be financed from the Government's General Secretariat's budget. This department will have a maximum number of 15 positions, which will be led by a secretary of state with attributes established through the decision of the Prime Minister," Carbunaru explained, during a press conference, at Victoria Palace, at the end of the Executive sitting, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to him, the main attributes of the department will be analyzing and ensuring an integrated approach for projects and investments from public and European funds with the purpose of achieving development objectives established at a national and European level.