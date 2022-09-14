The number of schools included in the 'Hot Meal' Programme was increased from 300 to 350 through an emergency ordinance approved by the Government on Wednesday, the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, announced at the Victoria Palace of Government.

"It is an extremely important thing, in each county the number of schools that will benefit from the 'Hot Meal' Programme is at least double. There are counties where the number of beneficiary schools triples. This is an important measure, because, very often, the meal makes the difference between the parents' decision to send their children to school and not to send their children to school," Cimpeanu told a press conference, told Agerpres.

According to the minister, if this year Parliament approves the legislative initiative regarding the "Educated Romania" project, starting with September 2023 the number of beneficiaries of hot meals will increase to at least one million pupils.