Government approves memorandum aimed at launching 4 de minimis aid schemes totaling RON 777 million

The government approved on Wednesday a memorandum on the inclusion of four de minimis aid schemes in the economic-budgetary and financial policies of the state, the Executive announced in a press release.

These are four programs that total budgets of 777 million RON:

* The program for stimulating the setting up of small and medium enterprises "Start-up Nation - ROMANIA", with a budget of 520 million RON;

* The multi-annual national micro-industrialization program, with a budget of 50 million RON;

* The program for the development of trade activities of market products and services, with a budget of 50 million RON;

* The multi-annual national program for the development of entrepreneurship among women in the small and medium enterprises sector, with a budget of 157 million RON.

"What do the four programs aim to do? They aim to increase the number of newly established SMEs, to increase the number of SMEs benefiting from financing, especially in areas that bring added value to the national economy and, of course, the increase in newly created jobs, to be maintained at least until 2024, together with the increase of the digitization level in the Romanian companies, the acquisition of entrepreneurial knowledge both among the shareholders and among the Romanian associates, the increase in the use of new, innovative technologies that are used in production, trade, services, as well as in the insertion in the business environment of patents that can be the object of a technological transfer," declared the spokesperson of the Executive, Dan Carbunaru.

According to him, the programs also aim at the insertion on the labor market of graduates, unemployed, Ukrainian refugees, disadvantaged people or those with disabilities, but able to work, the insertion in the entrepreneurial system of Romanians returning from the diaspora and the increase in the number of women entrepreneurs, along with stimulating entrepreneurship among women.AGERPRES