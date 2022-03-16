Government approves ordinance regarding Romanian economy financing with 7.5 billion RON

The Government has approved an Emergency Ordinance on Wednesday that provides a 7.5 billion RON financing for small and medium size enterprises in construction, agriculture, production and intermediary areas, the Minister of Finance Adrian Caciu announced.

Thus, according to the Minister, it was approved the IMM Prod program, which "represents a transition from consumption economy to production economy", and the Rural Invest program, the financing for these programs being 4 billion RON in total.

The IMM Prod Program ensures liquidities and financing the investment made by SMEs, including start-ups from the urban area. For 2022, the total guarantee ceiling that can be granted within the program is 1.5 billion RON. The budget for the state assistance scheme is 268,544,792 RON, with 2,550 beneficiaries being estimated.

The budget for the state aid scheme related to the Rural Invest Program is 530,583,333 RON, for an estimated number of 4,286 beneficiaries, and for 2022 the total ceiling of guarantees that can be granted within the program is 2.5 billion RON.

Furthermore, a "very important program for constructions" was approved - Garant Construct, that refers to supporting investment in the area of constructions for SMEs, but also small scale investment at the level of territorial administrative units, with a guarantee ceiling of 2.5 billion RON. The Garant Construct Program aims to ensure liquidities and financing investment for SMEs in the field of constructions that are involved in projects regarding the improvement of energy efficiency, investment in green energy and the alignment to environment objectives.

Another program included in the Emergency Ordinance is the Innovation Program, that comes in to support Romanian companies that want to accede on the foreign markets, support for export, but also "for what it means to transpose inventions and patents into implementation, the transition to the implementation of inventions in Romania". The Innovation Program aims to support inventions' accomplishment, the export activities of SMEs in areas of activity such as commerce and services, with a turnover less than 1 million Euro, which activate in the non-polluting export industry. For 2022, the total guarantee threshold that can be granted within the program is 1 billion RON. The budget scheme for the state aid is 214,550,000 RON, for a number of 1,835 beneficiaries.

The Minister of Finance also specified that the Executive approved on Wednesday a draft law regarding the development banks in Romania, which will help the development of the Romanian economy, through investment directed towards the productive sectors.